(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer and owner of the Philippines distributor for the South Korea-based sportswear firm Fila Holdings Corp., Cris Albert, was found dead in Singapore on April 23.

Fila Philippines confirmed the death of the 52-year-old Filipino entrepreneur in a Facebook post Monday. She was found dead at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, and her death is being investigated by police as an unnatural one, The Straits Times, a Singapore newspaper, reported, citing local authorities.

The businesswoman, who is also known as Maricris Abad Santos Albert, was also the CEO of Isport Life Inc., which is the sole distributor and licensee of Fila products in the Philippines, according to a description on the Fila Philippines website.

The profile notes that Albert graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Assumption College Makati, Philippines. Her mother, Wanda Louwallien, was a former supermodel and show choreographer.

