(Bloomberg) -- Confidence among chief executive officers of large US companies jumped to the highest level since mid-2022 on stronger sales expectations and improvements in investment and hiring plans.

The Business Roundtable’s CEO Economic Outlook index increased 11 points to 85, according to its first-quarter survey released Wednesday. Readings above 50 indicate expectations for economic expansion in the next six months. Up until the latest reading, the gauge was confined to a narrow range in the 70s for a year.

Despite greater optimism about the economy and business prospects, executives took much dimmer view of US government policies. More than 75% of respondents said current policies were undermining enterprise. Of those, 92% pointed to burdensome regulations.

“A large majority of our CEOs are worried that excessive regulation and overreaching antitrust actions are eroding the foundation of free enterprise and the benefits it provides,” Joshua Bolten, CEO of the industry group, said in a statement. “We urge policymakers to recommit themselves to promoting economic growth, creating more American jobs and increasing economic mobility.”

Some 77% of respondents said they expected sales to rise in the next six months, an increase of 10 percentage points from the end of last year. The group’s index of capital spending plans also advanced to a 1 1/2-year high.

The survey, which polled 159 CEOs from Feb. 15 to Feb. 29, also showed executives raised their US economic growth estimates for this year — to 2.1% from 1.9% last quarter.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.