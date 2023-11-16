(Bloomberg) -- Spanish oil refiner Cepsa said its results this year were hampered by the nation’s windfall tax on energy companies.

While refining margins increased in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, the company’s results this year “continue to reflect the impact of Spain’s poorly designed windfall tax regime as well as the volatile energy markets seen across Europe,” Cepsa said in a statement.

“We hope to work with the new Spanish government to ensure that Spain’s fiscal and regulatory frameworks support industry and create a competitive environment for the energy transition,” Cepsa’s Chief Executive Officer Maarten Wetselaar said.

This echoes criticism of the tax by Spanish rival Repsol SA, whose Chief Executive Officer Josu Jon Imaz said on a recent earnings call that it’s paying windfall tax on chemicals operations where it has incurred losses.

Read More: Repsol Signals It May Cut Spanish Investments on Tax Concerns

Repsol said it’s not aware of any other western European nation that’s applying the windfall tax in 2024. The levy had been in place in other European Union countries, but levied in some cases on profit rather than sales.

The tax is applied on sales of more than 1 billion euros in Spain. In 2024, Repsol expects to pay windfall taxes of as much as €350 million. It recently started a small green hydrogen plant at its Bilbao refinery at a cost of €11 million.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.