(Bloomberg) -- Cerberus-backed Electrical Components International has held discussions with private credit firms for a new loan that would refinance the company’s broadly syndicated debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new financing package includes a $930 million term loan, a $100 million revolver and a $100 million delayed draw term loan, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Houlihan Lokey is advising on the transaction, the people said.

Conversations are preliminary and the size and details of the financing could change, they added.

Cerberus and Houlihan Lokey declined to comment. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two different pricing structures are being discussed, and the deal could price at 6 to 6.5 percentage points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or at 5 percentage points above the benchmark with 100 to 200 basis points of payment-in-kind, the people said.

PIK features allow companies to preserve liquidity by paying interest with additional debt. Use of PIK interest has picked up as more companies look to conserve cash amid a higher rate environment.

Cerberus acquired the company in 2018, financing the deal with a $583 million first-lien term loan that matures in 2025, and a $115 million second-lien term loan maturing in 2026, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Since being acquired by Cerberus, ECI has made a series of smaller acquisitions, including Aerosystems International and Manufacturing Resource Group.

