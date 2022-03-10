(Bloomberg) -- Cerberus Capital Management LP senior managing director Dev Kapadia has left the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Kapadia, 50, joined Cerberus in 2003. He was most recently the head of industrials within the firm’s private equity group, and worked on transactions for companies including ABC Technologies Holdings Inc., PQ Performance Chemicals and Sparton Corp. He held roles including co-chief investment officer of private equity, filings show.

He previously worked at Carlyle Group Inc. and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, according to LinkedIn.

A Cerberus representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Kapadia declined to comment.

Cerberus, led by Steve Feinberg and Frank Bruno, has about $55 billion in assets across private equity, credit and real estate.

