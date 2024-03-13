(Bloomberg) -- Cerberus Capital Management LP is leading the race to buy VeloBank SA, Poland’s 10th biggest lender by assets, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sale could become a test for the ability of Polish banks to attract foreign investors. The industry is still reeling from an impact of lawsuits over Swiss-franc mortgages, but has seen record profits on the back of relatively high interest rates.

The US firm is poised to buy a majority stake in the lender, which has emerged from the demise of Getin Noble Bank SA, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private.

VeloBank has 46.5 billion zloty ($11.8 billion) in assets and a portfolio of loans worth 19.4 billion zloty. It made 446.7 million zloty in net income in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30.

JC Flowers has also placed a binding bid for VeloBank in January, the people said. Poland’s Bank Guarantee Fund BFG, which holds a majority stake in the lender following Getin’s resolution, has to complete the transaction by the end of March.

Cerberus is seeking legal assurances from the regulator that it won’t become a party in legal disputes related to Getin, the people said. Its former owner Leszek Czarnecki has sued VeloBank and the State Treasury over the decision to seize the ailing lender in 2022.

The final outcome of the transaction could still change as the discussion over the terms continue.

A representative for Cerberus didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Spokesperson for BFG declined to comment.

