(Bloomberg) -- Cerberus Capital Management is finally headed for the checkout counter at Albertsons.

Fourteen years after the private equity firm acquired the supermarket chain, and in the middle of a pandemic, Albertsons Cos. is set to price an initial public offering Thursday that aimed to raise more than $1.3 billion.

Cerberus and other backers of the company have been marketing 65.8 million shares for $18 to $20 each, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CNBC reported Thursday that the IPO could price at $16, below the bottom of the targeted range.

A representative for Cerberus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the coronavirus pandemic has boosted the grocers’ business, the company had total debt of $8.7 billion as of its last fiscal year, according to its filings. That makes it more levered than U.S. supermarket rivals Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The IPO is Albertsons’ second attempt to go public. In 2015, the company filed for an listing to raise as much as $1.7 billion before postponing and eventually withdrawing that plan. A multi-billion dollar merger with Rite Aid Corp. was scrapped in 2018 after opposition to the deal ahead of a shareholder vote, leaving Cerberus again searching for an exit.

For the year ended Feb. 29, Albertsons earned $466 million on revenue of more than $62 billion, compared with a loss of $502 million on revenue of $59 billion in fiscal 2015, according to its filings.

Albertsons’ business might have stabilized, but limited new store openings could make it difficult to keep growing revenue, and put rivals at an advantage, Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior analyst Jennifer Bartashus wrote in a report. It may also be difficult for Albertsons to gain market share as it trails key peers in e-commerce, Bartashus said.

Analysts at Jefferies predicted in March, as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from restaurants, that “frenzied food-at-home buying” could add $90 billion in revenue to the packaged food industry over three months. But many shoppers have been choosing online deliveries over trying to stay socially distant in the supermarket aisles. Instacart Inc.’s valuation, for example, hit $13.7 billion in a funding round after the popularity of the grocery delivery service exploded, up from the the $7.9 billion value it fetched in 2018.

New York-based Cerberus first invested in Albertsons in 2006 in a $17.4 billion acquisition alongside CVS Corp. and Supervalu Inc., neither of which remain investors. After the IPO, Cerberus’s stake will be trimmed to 31% from 37%. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons won’t receive any proceeds in this week’s share sale.

Apollo Global Management Inc. invested $1.75 billion in Albertsons in May through a preferred stock offering, equal to a 17.5% stake in the grocer after the conversion.

U.S. IPOs have snapped back in June after equity market volatility killed off deals in March and April. A total of $11.8 billion was raised from 29 listings this month alone, including a $2.5 billion offering from Royalty Pharma Plc and Warner Music Group Corp.’s $1.9 billion deal, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. June is set to be the fifth busiest month for U.S. IPO in the past decade after Albertsons’s listing, the data show.

The IPO is being led by Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ACI.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.