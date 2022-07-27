(Bloomberg) -- Cerberus Capital Management, the US private equity firm, is planning to sell its Spanish debt-servicing company Haya Real Estate, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cerberus, known for its investments in distressed companies, is working with Deutsche Bank AG to prepare a sale of company as soon as September, they said, asking not to be identified because talks are private.

A representative for Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Cerberus didn’t immediately provide comment.

Haya focuses on the management of real estate debt and property assets, according to its website. Cerberus, which specializes in turning around financial services companies, bought the business in 2013 from Bankia SA. Some of its main clients since have included Spain’s bad bank, Sareb, which was founded during the European debt crisis to assist the restructuring of the Spanish banking sector.

This wouldn’t be the first time Cerberus has tried to exit the company. It considered taking it public in 2018 and then explored selling it the following year.

Haya generated 198 million euros ($200 million) in revenue last year, according to a quarterly update in April. It managed about 30 billion euros of assets as of December 2021. Earlier this year, Haya restructured its debt after some of its bondholders became shareholders in the company.

Haya’s competitors include Altamira doValue Group and Servihabitat, which is owned by Lone Star Funds.

