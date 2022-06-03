Cerberus Is Said to Mull Sale of Packaging Firm Closure Systems

(Bloomberg) -- Cerberus Capital Management is considering options including a sale of Closure Systems International that could value the packaging company at more than $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with an adviser, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The business is likely to draw interest from other packaging groups and private equity firms, the people said.

A representative for Cerberus declined to comment. Representatives for CSI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

CSI is the latest sponsor-backed packaging deal to come to market this year as private equity firms take advantage of high valuations aided by increased consumption. Stone Canyon Industries is exploring a potential sale of Mauser Packaging Solutions that could fetch as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January.

CSI makes bottle and container closings, largely for beverages, according to its website.

Cerberus bought CSI’s North American, Costa Rican and Japanese businesses in 2019 from Reynolds Group Holdings, according to a statement at the time. Reynolds held onto business lines in other regions.

