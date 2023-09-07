(Bloomberg) -- Off Lease Only, a used-car dealer majority owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP, has filed bankruptcy and said it plans to wind down its business because of “unprecedented changes to the automotive-retail landscape.”

The Florida-based company and its affiliates filed Chapter 11 on Thursday, listing assets and liabilities each of between $100 million and $500 million on its bankruptcy petition.

Off Lease Only explored other options before filing bankruptcy, but ultimately decided to close the business because rising interest rates and higher prices have weakened demand for used cars and made them less affordable, it said in a statement. The company also said was hurt by inventory scarcity, disruptions to its supply chain and multi-year declines in new vehicle production — issues that have pressured its peers as well.

Off Lease Only is at least the second large used-car dealer to file bankruptcy this year. The owner of Memphis-based American Car Center filed for Chapter 7 liquidation after telling its employees in February it was closing its doors.

Cerberus purchased an 80% stake in Off Lease Only in 2019, saying at the time that the company was one of the largest used-car dealers in the US with multiple locations in Florida and “a robust online platform.” Off Lease Only announced in November that it had expanded with its first location in Texas.

The case is Off Lease Only LLC, 23-11388, in the US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware (Wilmington).

