Cerberus Sells Down Another Part of Its Stake in Deutsche Bank

(Bloomberg) -- Cerberus Capital Management is offering another sliver of its remaining stake in Deutsche Bank AG after putting a large chunk of shares on the block last month.

The private equity firm is selling about 15 million shares, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The offering is worth as much as 216 million euros, based on Deutsche Bank’s closing price on Tuesday.

Read More: Cerberus Scales Back Losing Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Bet

Cerberus acquired stakes in Germany’s largest publicly listed lender in 2017 and has been a vocal investor as the firm underwent a deep turnaround under Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing. The firm supported a move by the German government to drive a merger of Deutsche Bank with domestic rival Commerzbank AG almost three years ago.

But the stocks have struggled in recent years as interest rate increases in the euro area failed to materialize and the two banks pursued separate turnaround plans with varying degrees of success. The increasing prospects of monetary policy tightening from central banks in Europe and beyond has brightened the outlook, with the German bank’s shares gaining more than 30% this year.

Underwriters had gathered enough investor demand to cover the share sale within minutes of opening the book, the terms showed. Morgan Stanley is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.