(Bloomberg) -- Cerebral Inc., the SoftBank-backed mental healthcare startup, is being investigated for possible violations of the Controlled Substances Act, a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement Saturday.

“To be clear, at this time, no regulatory or law enforcement authority has accused Cerebral of violating any law,” the spokeswoman said. “Cerebral intends to fully cooperate with the investigation, which we already have conveyed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

On Wednesday, Cerebral announced it would stop writing new prescriptions for drugs that treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, such as Adderall and Ritalin.

