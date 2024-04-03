(Bloomberg) -- Top officials at Cerebral Inc., the telehealth startup focused on mental-health care, were accused in a lawsuit of hiding consulting agreements with investor Laurence Tosi’s WestCap Management that allegedly give it improper influence over the struggling counseling provider.

Cerebral, whose founder and chief executive officer was forced out in 2022 over the company’s prescribing practices tied to attention-deficit drugs, improperly failed to disclose the pacts with Tosi’s firm, according to a complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court by one of the company’s backers, a unit of Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries.

The agreements have “given WestCap a unique and dominant role in Cerebral’s operations and management,” according to the suit, filed under seal March 27 and made public this week. “They create conflicts of interest by turning an investor role into one in which WestCap consultants can make recommendations to the company for their sole benefit.”

A WestCap spokeswoman said in a statement that the New York-based company’s involvement with Cerebral’s operations was “eagerly welcomed by management and routinely disclosed and presented to the board.” She also said the claims in the suit are “a transparent attempt” to “interfere with a legitimate stock redemption” that would cash out SoftBank’s 2021 investment in Cerebral.

Among the members of a special committee of Cerebral’s board targeted in the case are David Mou, who was formerly Cerebral’s chief medical officer and took over as CEO after Kyle Robertson’s ouster two years ago. Tosi isn’t named as a defendant.

‘Without Merit’

“We maintain that this investor’s allegations of wrongdoing are without merit, and we will vigorously defend the board’s special committee against these claims,” Cerebral said in a statement. “We remain focused on our mission of delivering high-quality mental health care to people in need.”

The closely held company has faced challenges after Robertson’s departure. It cut 20% of its workforce in 2022 and has had to deal with a US Department of Justice investigation into allegations that its caregivers over-prescribed controlled substances such as Adderall. Cerebral executives denied wrongdoing, but the company’s clinicians stopped prescribing federally regulated drugs in 2022.

The Access Industries unit contends that Mou and WestCap’s representatives have a close relationship and the consultants are handling “critical management” duties, such as designing a repurchase plan for shares of the company’s Series-C preferred stock.

“As a controlling stockholder, WestCap owes fiduciary duties to the company and the company’s other stockholders” that are being violated by the consulting agreements, according to the complaint.

SoftBank Cash-Out

The complaint alleges the repurchase plan would have cashed out SoftBank, which led a $300 million investment that valued Cerebral at $4.8 billion in 2021. SoftBank first expressed interest in cashing out its stake in a letter sent to the company in October.

Cerebral’s special committee approved the cash-out in March and designed the repurchase of SoftBank’s shares through a “peculiar self-tender offer” that would “cement its control of the company,” according to the suit. The share repurchase has been put on hold.

SoftBank, which also retains a board seat, isn’t named as a defendant in the suit and declined to comment.

WestCap first invested in Cerebral in 2020. Cerebral also raised capital from investors including Oak HC/FT, Artis Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman and Bill Ackman.

Cerebral’s valuation has plummeted since SoftBank first invested. In 2022, executives disclosed that they had repriced Cerebral’s closely held shares to reflect a 95% drop in valuation from the peak, according to a regulatory filing.

The stock repurchase “clearly benefits employees, the company’s clinical operations and clients, and all other shareholders,” WestCap’s spokeswoman said. “The plaintiff’s interference is not acceptable in any context, but is more offensive and reprehensible here where the critical mission of the company to provide excellent medical care to its more than 50,000 patients is impacted.”

The case is AI Cerebral v. Hamilton, 2024-0316, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

