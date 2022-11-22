(Bloomberg) -- Cerebral Inc., a provider of mental-health services, sued founder Kyle Robertson over his alleged refusal to repay more than half of a $49.8 million loan he took out from the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed company.

Robertson was ousted as chief executive officer of Walnut, California-based Cerebral in May and replaced with its chief medical officer after federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, said the company was being probed for possible violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

Robertson had built Cerebral into a $4.8 billion online mental-health company but raised concerns among clinicians who said he seemed more focused on attracting customers than the safety of patients. The lawsuit reflects his acrimonious departure from the firm, after which he promised to “pursue all avenues, legal and otherwise,” to defend himself.

According to the Cerebral lawsuit filed in New York state court late Monday, Robertson refused to pay 51%, or $25.4 million, of a $49.8 million loan he took out in January to enable him to exercise an option to buy 1.06 million shares of stock. The company said he could have prepaid the loan in whole or in part with cash or by directing the Cerebral to buy back and cancel the shares, which he had pledged as collateral.

Robertson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Cerebral v. Robertson, 654450/2022, Supreme Court of New York, County of New York.

