Cerved Group SpA said on Sunday that it is talking with private equity firms about a sale of its Cerved Credit Management unit.

The company did not say which private equity firms were involved in the negotiations, and it said the talks are not exclusive.

On Saturday, Reuters reported that Cerved was in talks with Centerbridge on the unit, and that Prelios, Apollo and Apax had all expressed interest. The report said the unit is valued at about 400 million euros ($477 million).

