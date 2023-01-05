Canadian consumers need greater incentives to switch to EVs: Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association

A made-in-Canada electric vehicle concept car is set to be unveiled to the world on Thursday.

Project Arrow will be showcased at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) tech conference in Las Vegas, after smaller-scale previews in Canada last year.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) of Canada says the car will be designed, engineered and built in Canada as the country aims to reduce emissions and transition its auto manufacturing industry over the coming decades.

Carleton University’s School of Industrial Design worked on the design and Ontario Tech University Automotive Centre of Excellence is leading the build on the EV, with more than 50 industry partners involved in the project.

The showcase is coming after months of EV manufacturing funding announcements as Canada tries to cash in on growing global demand for zero-emissions cars.

The federal government recently proposed new regulations that would require one-fifth of all passenger cars sold in Canada be electric by 2026.

Canada is also aiming to provide minerals needed for EV parts as the world ramps up production plans,