A made-in-Canada electric vehicle concept car was unveiled to the world on Thursday.

Project Arrow was showcased at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) tech conference in Las Vegas, after smaller-scale previews in Canada last year.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) of Canada, called the project an “all-Canadian effort” before unveiling the drivable EV prototype.

The APMA said the car will be designed, engineered and built in Canada as the country aims to reduce emissions and transition its auto manufacturing industry over the coming decades.

Carleton University’s School of Industrial Design worked on the design and Ontario Tech University Automotive Centre of Excellence is leading the build on the EV.

More than 50 Canadian industry partners are involved the project, including companies that worked on elements of the car like data privacy and battery production.

Ontario Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli was on site in Las Vegas at the event, where he gave brief remarks about the province’s recent push to bring more EV manufacturing work to Ontario.

“This is where you want to be if you’re in the electric vehicle sector,” he said.

Project Arrow takes its name from the Avro Arrow jet aircraft that was designed and built in Canada in the 1950s. The EV project began as a design contest in 2020.

The prototype showcase came after months of EV manufacturing funding announcements as Canada tries to cash in on growing global demand for zero-emissions cars and hybrid vehicles.

The federal government recently proposed new regulations that would require one-fifth of all passenger cars sold in Canada be electric by 2026.

Canada is also aiming to provide minerals needed for EV parts as the world ramps up production plans.