(Bloomberg) -- A rare painting by Paul Cézanne, La Montagne Sainte-Victoire (1888-1890) sold for $137.8 million at Christie’s in New York, in one stroke more than doubling the artist’s previous auction record of $60.5 million.

The painting is part of the evening sale of work from the estate of Paul Allen, who died in 2018. Allen paid top-dollar for the painting when he purchased it in May 2001 for $38.5 million.

On Wednesday night, the painting carried a presale estimate of $120 million, which multiple dealers predicted would be a conservative estimate. Prior to the auction, the largest reported sum paid for a Cézanne was $250 million, which Qatar apparently spent in 2011 for the artist’s painting The Card Players (1892-1893).

