(Bloomberg) -- The pass rate for the final level of the chartered financial analyst exam rose from the historic lows set last year, when the pandemic disrupted testing.

In May, 49% of candidates successfully finished the series, up from 43% for those who sat for the exam in November, the third-lowest pass rate for the Level III exam. That brings the figure closer to the 10-year average of 52%, according to the CFA Institute.

“We are pleased to see the pass rate continue to move closer to historical norms, but we acknowledge that not everyone is receiving good news today and may have struggled during the pandemic,” Chris Wiese, managing director for credentialing at the institute, said in a statement Thursday.

The latest results show a continued improvement from historically low pass rates across all levels of the CFA exam last year. More than 12,000 candidates sat for the Level III exam in May, which was administered at 520 testing centers around the world. Historically, the institute offered the exam on paper, but transitioned to computer-based testing during the pandemic.

To become a charter holder, a candidate must pass all three exams and meet certain work-experience requirements. More than 190,000 investment professionals have the distinction, according to the Charlottesville, Virginia-based institute.

Earlier this month, Level I candidates got their results, with a 38% success rate for those who took the exam in May, up from 36% in the previous testing period. Level II test-takers had a 44% pass rate when they sat for the exam in February, down from 46% in November.

On average, candidates study 300 hours for each level of the exam and take four years to complete the series. The Level III exam consists of a series of vignettes with accompanying multiple-choice and essay questions, and takes almost four and a half hours to complete, with an optional break halfway through.

