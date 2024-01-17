(Bloomberg) -- The pass rate for the second level of the chartered financial analyst exam remained just below its historic average, signaling that some test-takers are still being impacted by the disruptions that became common after the Covid-19 outbreak.

In November, 44% of candidates passed the Level II test, unchanged from the pass rate for August’s test-takers and down from 52% in May, the CFA Institute said Wednesday. The latest results were just below the 10-year average of 45% but above the lows from 2021, when pandemic-spurred test-taking disruptions hurt success rates.

While recent pass rates have dipped, the Level II results from November “remained broadly in line with the 10-year average pass rate,” Chris Wiese, managing director for education at the institute, said in a statement. He said those candidates who didn’t pass should retake the exam as soon as possible, while the material is still fresh.

Last week, the CFA Institute announced that the pass rate for the exam’s first level dropped further below its historic average, with just 35% of candidates passing in November. The institute continues to attribute the decline to deferrals, encouraging candidates to say on schedule when possible.

Almost 14,600 candidates sat in November for the Level II, which was administered at 439 testing centers in 360 cities around the world. The institute historically offered the exam on paper, but transitioned to computer-based testing during the pandemic. Those who passed Level II are eligible to sign up for the next, final level, which will be administered in August.

