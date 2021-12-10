The Canadian Football League has signed a partnership with British sports data firm Genius Sports Ltd., which will provide the league with new data tools, as well as access to bettors in international markets.

Genius Sports is the parent company of data-related software firm BetGenius. The company’s data and analytic tools are used in a number of professional sports, notably the National Football League and the English Premier League, among others.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the partnership will see the CFL tap into Genius’ data ecosystem, which will be used to enhance in-game broadcasts, while also giving international fans a way to bet on games, as the storied league seeks to grow its audience.

“Our partnership with Genius Sports has the potential to launch a new era for the CFL,” said Randy Ambrosie, commissioner of the Canadian Football League, in a release.

"It provides access to the technology and tools we need to engage our existing fans, and reach new ones, in exciting, innovative and highly customized ways. This goes beyond transforming our marketing. It can redefine our relationship with fans, partners and other key stakeholders, here in Canada and globally.”

In exchange, Genius Sports gets exclusive data and video rights to CFL content, it’s also taking a minority stake in the league’s recently formed investment arm, CFL Ventures.

The news comes just days before the 108th Grey Cup, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are scheduled to travel to Tim Hortons Field to take on the Hamilton Tiger Cats. The transaction, however, is not expected to close until early 2022, meaning the broadcast on TSN (which shares BCE Inc. as a parent company with BNN Bloomberg) and the betting experience won’t reflect this partnership.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Adam Bighill celebrates winning the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. Canadian Press.

Viewership for the big game will be closely watched by observers, as the financial health of the league remains in question.

After years of weak team profits, while the league was on hiatus during the 2020 season, talks began with the XFL, an American professional league consisting of eight teams about a possible partnership, but the CFL said in July that those talks were terminated amicably.

Television viewership has been healthy since the league’s restart, according to figures from TSN, but league and team profits are still very much driven by ticket sales, which continue to be impacted by physical distancing guidelines.

Capacity at Tim Hortons field will be capped at 24,000 for Sunday’s Grey Cup in accordance with provincial guidelines. The stadium can seat up to 40,000 fans.