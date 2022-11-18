

As technology continues to streamline the lives of Canadians, private wealth advisors managing large and complex practices are also striving to create a seamless the client experience. Over the past few years, CG Wealth Management has made significant investments in technology solutions that make everything from onboarding, document signing and financial planning easier and more efficient to do, all with the goal of enabling their advisors to deliver a seamless client experience. To learn more about how CG approaches technology, Bryan spoke with Stuart Raftus, CG Wealth Management’s president, Fera Jeraj, CG’s Chief Technology Officer and two of the firm’s leading senior wealth advisors: Darcie Crowe and Rob Tetrault.