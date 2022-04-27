CGI reports $372M Q2 profit, revenue also climbs

We're at an advantage hiring tech talent by offering diverse growth pathways: CGI's CEO

CGI Inc. reported a profit of $372 million in its latest quarter, up from $341.2 million a year earlier, as its revenue grew six per cent.

The business technology and consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.53 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.34 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue in what was the second quarter of CGI's financial year totalled $3.27 billion, up from $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

On a constant currency basis, CGI says revenue grew by 10 per cent year over year.

The company's profit excluding specific items amounted to $1.53 per diluted share, up from $1.35 a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.51 per share and $3.19 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.