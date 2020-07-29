CGI reports softer third quarter with earnings down 16 per cent

MONTREAL - CGI Inc. is reporting a softer fiscal third quarter with earnings dropping 16 per cent on lower revenues.

The Montreal-based business and technology consulting firm says it earned $260.9 million or $1 per share for the three months ended June 30.

That compared with $309.4 million or $1.12 per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time costs, including $47.5 million for acquisitions and restructuring, adjusted net income was $308.4 million or $1.18 per share, compared with $337.2 million or $1.22 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenues slipped 2.2 per cent to $3.05 billion from $3.12 billion in the year-ago quarter.

CGI was expected to post $1.14 per share in adjusted profits on $2.98 billion of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.