(Bloomberg) -- Chadians approved a new constitution that the Central African nation’s military rulers say will pave the way for elections and a return to civilian rule.

Preliminary results show that 86% of votes were cast in favor of the new laws that concentrate more power around the head of state, Limane Mahamat the president of the national commission responsible for the referendum said in a televised statement on Sunday. Voter participation was 64%, Mahamat said.

The opposition called for a boycott of the referendum, hoping that low voter turnout would undermine the legitimacy of Interim President Mahamat Deby. Critics say Deby is stalling a return to democracy while vying to extend his family’s more than three-decade-long rule of the impoverished, oil-producing nation.

Deby, 39, was named interim leader by the army in April 2021 after the death of his father, Idriss Deby, who was killed by rebels. Presidential elections, which were initially scheduled to take place 18 months after Mahamat Deby took power, are now set for October 2024.

