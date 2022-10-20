(Bloomberg) -- Deadly protests erupted in the Chadian capital over the military junta’s decision to delay the introduction of civilian rule, leaving at least two people dead.

Security forces used firearms and tear gas to quell the demonstrations in N’Djamena and at least 30 people were injured, the US Embassy said in a statement. The unrest came hours after the government imposed a state of emergency after floods that Interim President Mahamat Deby said has affected 1 million people and destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland.

Protesters ransacked newly appointed Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo’s party’s headquarters, online news site Tchadinfos.Com reported. Kebzabo didn’t immediately answer his phone when Bloomberg sought comment, while a government spokesman didn’t respond to calls and a text message seeking comment.

Deby’s junta seized power in April 2021, following the death of his father, and pledged to restore civilian rule within 18 months. On Oct. 1, the regime reset the timeline and said it would remain in power for another two years.

The landlocked oil-producer is one of the world’s poorest. Its economy suffered from the 2020 crash in crude prices, the coronavirus pandemic, attacks by rebel and a drought that stoked food insecurity.

Higher than normal rainfall in recent months resulted in the worst floods in 30 years, Deby said on state television late Wednesday as he announced the nationwide state of emergency. The measure was introduced to better tackle the humanitarian situation in the worst-hit areas in the south, including the capital, N’Djamena, the president said.

‘Food Emergency’

“We must act to save lives and restore the livelihoods of affected people in order to prevent water-borne and vector-borne diseases and prevent these vulnerable communities from sinking further into food insecurity and malnutrition,” he said. “Tens of thousands of people have had to leave their homes, thousands of hectares of cultivated land have been decimated, in a region already in the grip of a food emergency.”

The World Food Programme estimated earlier this year that more than 2 million people in the nation, with one of the highest hunger levels in the world, would be food insecure because of regional conflict and environmental degradation.

