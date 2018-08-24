(Bloomberg) -- Chad is reinforcing its military presence near the Libyan border to ward off any rebel incursions following a deadly attack on army positions in the area this month, according to two people familiar with the matter.

War planes have been deployed to the northern town of Faya-Largeau and large military convoys have been seen leaving the capital, N’Djamena, the people said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Rebels killed three military officials in an attack on Kouri Bougoudi, 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Libyan border, on Aug 11. The assault was claimed by a formerly unknown group called the Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic, or CCSMR. The government has since ordered all artisanal gold miners to leave the north.

The government has the situation under control and any rumors of a rebel offensive are false, Public Security Minister Ahmat Bachir said on state radio late Wednesday.

Chad has helped counter militant groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State in neighboring Libya, which slid into lawlessness since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

