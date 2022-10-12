(Bloomberg) -- Chad’s president named opposition party leader Saleh Kebzabo as the oil-producing central African nation’s prime minister.

The appointment, announced on state television, comes two days after President Mahamat Idriss Deby said he plans to form a government of national unity as he extended his time in power by two years.

Kebzabo, leader of the National Union for Democracy and Renewal, was runner up in the nation’s 2016 presidential election. He was a fierce critic of Deby’s father -- slain former President Idriss Deby.

