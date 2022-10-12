5h ago
Chad President Appoints Opposition Leader as Prime Minister
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chad’s president named opposition party leader Saleh Kebzabo as the oil-producing central African nation’s prime minister.
The appointment, announced on state television, comes two days after President Mahamat Idriss Deby said he plans to form a government of national unity as he extended his time in power by two years.
Kebzabo, leader of the National Union for Democracy and Renewal, was runner up in the nation’s 2016 presidential election. He was a fierce critic of Deby’s father -- slain former President Idriss Deby.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Halloween: Canadians expected to spend over 28% more this year on candy, costumes
-
16:00
IMF warns 'worst is yet to come' as steps to slow inflation raise risks
-
9:21
Canadian billionaire Jimmy Pattison would boost stake in lumber companies if 'the price was right'
-
8:52
Eric Nuttall says he is '100% invested right now' amid OPEC+ production cut
-
4:46
Hockey Canada: These companies have pulled sponsorships
-
6:47
Experts explain how to speak to your partner about finances