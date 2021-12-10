Dec 10, 2021
Chad Reaches Agreement for $573 Million IMF Program
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chad on Friday reached an agreement for a $573 million program with the International Monetary Fund under its Extended Credit Facility, according to an emailed government statement.
The four-year program, seen as crucial to meet the central African nation’s financing needs, allows for an immediate disbursement of $80 million, according to the statement.
The program will support Chad’s economic recovery while helping its efforts to achieve sustainable debt levels, Chad’s Finance Minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin said in the statement.
