(Bloomberg) -- Chad on Friday reached an agreement for a $573 million program with the International Monetary Fund under its Extended Credit Facility, according to an emailed government statement.

The four-year program, seen as crucial to meet the central African nation’s financing needs, allows for an immediate disbursement of $80 million, according to the statement.

The program will support Chad’s economic recovery while helping its efforts to achieve sustainable debt levels, Chad’s Finance Minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin said in the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.