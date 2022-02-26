(Bloomberg) -- Chad’s president reappointed a former oil minister who negotiated the restructure of a $1 billion oil-for-cash deal with Glencore Plc in 2015, as the North African nation once again seeks to reorganize the debt.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby announced the appointment of Djerassem Le Bemadjiel in a decree published Friday in the capital, N’Djamena.

Le Bemadjiel previously served as oil minister in the cabinet of former President Idriss Deby, Mahamat’s father, in 2016.

Last year, Chad became the first country to request a restructuring of its debt under the G20 Common Framework. Glencore, under pressure from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, in November agreed to restructure its oil-for-cash loan to the country for a third time.

Glencore is Chad’s largest private creditor.

