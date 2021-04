(Bloomberg) -- Chad’s president, Idriss Deby, has died a day after he secured a sixth term. He was 68.

Deby died in a battle against rebels, according to a statement read out on state radio by General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, the army’s spokesman. A military council will govern the country for the next 18 months, he said.

(Corrects spelling of president’s name in second paragraph)

