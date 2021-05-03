(Bloomberg) -- Chad’s recently reinstated Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke retained several of slain President Idriss Deby’s allies in his new cabinet, which is expected to be in power for a transition period.

Tahir Hamid Nguilin retained the post of Chad’s finance minister and Oumar Torbo Djarma kept the portfolio of oil, while the mining portfolio was split off and given to Abdelkerim Mahamat Abdelkerim, according to a presidential decree issued on Sunday.

General Daoud Yaya Brahim, who previously served as ambassador to Chad’s southern neighbor, the Central African Republic, was named as Chad’s defense minister. Former government spokesman Mahamat Zene Cherif was named minister of foreign affairs, replacing Amine Abba Sidik.

What Chad’s Crisis Means for Fighting Jihad in Africa: QuickTake

Idriss Deby, ruler of the oil-producing nation for three decades, died on April 20 of wounds sustained on the battlefront as rebels advanced on the capital, N’Djamena, according to the army.

A council of generals headed by his 37-year-old son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, said it will run the country for 18 months. That move is in violation of Chad’s constitution, which states that a successor should be elected within 90 days.

