Challenged on Her Feminism, U.K.'s May Has a Quick Response

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May found herself challenged over her feminist credentials after mostly calling on male journalists to ask questions at an event on International Women’s Day.

The prime minister was in the fishing port of Grimsby, northeast England, on Friday to give a speech urging Parliament to back her Brexit deal, and having opened a question-and-answer session by calling on one female journalist, then chose four men before concluding the event.

That left ITV’s Libby Wiener furious. As the prime minister left, Wiener shouted after her to ask why on this of all days, all but one of the questions had been from male reporters.

“You’ve had answers from a woman prime minister,” May quickly replied.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Hutton in Grimsby, England at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs, Thomas Penny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.