(Bloomberg) -- Texas-educated businessman Laurentino Cortizo hopes to capitalize on voter anger over corruption scandals and a slowing economy in today’s presidential election in Panama, which was, until recently, the top performing economy in the Americas.

Cortizo, 66, lead polls heading into Sunday’s vote. He is running for the center-left Revolutionary Democratic Party. His nearest rival, Romulo Roux of the Democratic Change Party, trailed Cortizo by 10 points in a poll published on Thursday.

Voting centers open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. local time with initial results expected as early as 4:30 p.m., according to Panama’s electoral authority. The next president will be sworn in on July 1 to a five-year term.

The winner will need to revive an economy whose growth rate has slid from the rapid pace seen for most of the last decade. The economy expanded 3.7 percent last year, the slowest pace since 2009, though still more than double the Latin American average. Anger over a series of scandals including the Panama Papers and allegations of bribery has diminished support for President Juan Carlos Varela’s ruling Panamenista party, which was polling fourth ahead of the vote.

Cortizo, whose father was a Spanish immigrant, pledged during the campaign to boost investment in agriculture, technology and infrastructure. He studied business in the U.S., and was awarded a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin, according to his resume filed with the electoral authority. He has led two construction companies and a livestock business since 1985.

