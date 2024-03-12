(Bloomberg) -- Social Capital, the venture capital firm led by podcaster and former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, has fired two of its partners, according to a letter sent to its investors that was reviewed by Bloomberg. The firm has also hired a law firm to “investigate the matter,” the letter said.

“We became aware of a situation last Tuesday and after probing internally, retained Wachtell Lipton to investigate the matter on Thursday,” Palihapitiya said in the letter.

The partners who have been fired are Jay Zaveri and Ravi Tanuku.

“We are working with the CEOs of all the portfolio companies on whose boards Jay sat to effect an orderly transition and we do not foresee any major issues,” the letter said.

Social Capital, Zaveri and Tanuku did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

