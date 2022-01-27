(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is raising concerns about Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin’s views on the central bank’s role in regulating the financial risks of climate change, along with other areas of oversight.

“Some of Ms. Raskin’s past actions and statements have raised concerns among the U.S. business community and merit the Committee’s scrutiny,” Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the chamber’s Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, wrote in a letter to the Senate Banking Committee.

President Joe Biden this month nominated Raskin as the Fed’s vice chair of supervision, and her views on climate in particular have become a flashpoint for Republicans gearing up for a battle over worries she could act to crimp financing for fossil fuel companies. Raskin is one of five Biden Fed nominations that together will have a majority of the Fed’s seven-member board and the power to shift the Fed’s direction on regulations.

Quaadman urged Banking Chair Sherrod Brown and the committee’s top Republican, Pat Toomey, to question Raskin about the regulatory issues at her Feb. 3 confirmation hearing.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The chamber cited a Raskin op-ed in the New York Times in 2020 titled “Why Is the Fed Spending So Much Money on a Dying Industry?” -- which questioned the Fed buying the debt of fossil-fuel companies in its pandemic-relief efforts.

The chamber letter cited several other areas that the Banking Committee should ask about with Raskin, including the Fed’s political independence.

While most Republican senators on the Banking Committee have backed Biden’s nomination of Fed Chair Jerome Powell for another term, Biden’s four other nominees — Lael Brainard for vice chair, Lisa Cook, Philip Jefferson and Raskin — will have a much tougher road getting significant bipartisan support.

Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a Republican member of the Banking Committee who represents an oil-rich state and sometimes wears oil-derrick ties, said he had big concerns about several of Biden’s picks in an appearance on Fox Business. That includes Raskin, who he said has radical views on climate — as well as Brainard and Cook.

He said it was his hope that Republicans would “fight like heck” in hopes of blocking one or two.

That would require at least one Democrat in the 50-50 Senate to join united Republican opposition.

(Updated with context and comment from Senator Cramer, starting in the third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.