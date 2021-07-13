(Bloomberg) -- Global exports of champagne have surged 43% so far this year after demand fell drastically in 2020, according to official French government trade statistics. Shipments to the U.S. -- the world’s largest importer of champagne -- rose 74% in the first five months of the year compared to the same period of 2020, while exports to China saw the strongest post-pandemic bounce among top importers at 153%. “The recovery was expected, but not at this level,” said Charles Goemaere, the general manager of the French lobby group Comite Champagne.

