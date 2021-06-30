(Bloomberg) -- Sports streamer DAZN has secured global rights to broadcast the UEFA Women’s Champions League in the biggest ever international deal for the fledgling game.

The agreement is worth as much as $8 million a year, according to a person familiar with the matter, and is the first international rights contract for the European club competition.

Whereas men’s soccer attracts billions of dollars in Europe for the biggest clubs, the women’s game has yet to reach a point where consumers will pay to watch broadcasts in large numbers.

The four-year deal will see matches aired live for free on Google’s YouTube for the first two seasons, according to a joint statement from UEFA and DAZN that didn’t mention the financial terms.

DAZN will then get to air most games on its own platform, which operates in around 200 territories worldwide. The deal doesn’t include the Middle East, where the rights went to Qatar’s BeIN Sports, or China.

While the value is still tiny compared to the 1.65 billion euros ($1.96 billion) that UEFA earned for the men’s edition, it’s only recently that the women’s club game has been able to secure international rights.

There are signs it is growing in popularity. English women’s Super League champions Chelsea said this month it had sold out of season tickets for the coming season for the first time. That’s after Sky -- the main TV broadcaster for the men’s top-flight English Premier League -- signed a deal to show the Women’s Super League.

