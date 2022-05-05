(Bloomberg) -- Armed robbers staged a lightning raid on a Chanel watch and jewelry boutique in Paris close to the chic Place Vendome.

Police officials said the four suspects, who were wearing helmets and heavily armed, were in and out of the shop in five minutes and stole goods worth “a large amount.” A witness said one of them had an AK47 assault rifle on his back. No one was injured.

“At around 3:14 p.m., I saw the security agent on the floor,” said Jean Laville, director of a restaurant facing the shop. “There were four robbers, on one motorcycle and one scooter, including one robber with an AK47 on his back, telling the others to go quickly. They were very calm, even when seeing people around filming the scene.”

The area around the boutique was cordoned off as police investigate the robbery.

Chanel confirmed the robbery in a statement and said that the value of the stolen goods has not been established at this stage.

“No employees or clients were injured,” Chanel said in its statement. “We immediately set up a psychological support unit for those present.” The company added that it’s fully cooperating with the police investigation.

