(Bloomberg) -- Chanel No. 5 and the little black dress are about to come with a British twist.

In a show of confidence for post-Brexit U.K., French fashion icon Chanel Ltd. is leaving its global headquarters in New York for a new home in London.

Rather than add to its Paris roots, the company will base its international team in London in a move that’s said to involve dozens of jobs, according to a BBC report. Chanel cited the city’s central location and its “strong corporate governance standards,” according to the report on the broadcaster’s website.

“Great that Chanel are moving their global HQ to London from New York,” Margot James, U.K. minister for digital, wrote in a Tweet this week. “A real vote of confidence in the U.K. and its amazing creatives.”

The move comes a few months after the closely held French fashion house opened its books for the first time, reporting almost $10 billion in sales last year. That puts Chanel at a level which rivals luxury leader Louis Vuitton -- which, it should be said, still calls Paris its global headquarters home.

