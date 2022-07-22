(Bloomberg) -- Companies setting net-zero goals typically don’t face any real punishment for missing those targets. Unless, that is, they raise money through a growing market for sustainability-linked bonds.

The fashion giant Chanel, maker of tweed suits and No.5 perfume, missed an interim renewable energy target for 2021. Instead of meeting 97% of its electricity needs from renewable sources, it only reached 92%. This is relevant to investors as the company raised 600 million euros ($613 million) in 2020 through a bond and tied its interest payments, called coupons, to successfully meeting climate targets.

“Conditions in certain markets, including South Korea, have meant that it has taken more time than expected to find the right solution to shift to renewable electricity,” the company said. “We remain confident of achieving our objective of 100% by 2025.” While missing the interim target doesn’t lead to a financial penalty, failing to meet the 2025 target would mean the company will have to pay millions of dollars more to its bondholders.

Chanel said it’s aiming to generate on-site renewable electricity where possible but it will otherwise achieve its 100% goal for 2025 through power purchase agreements, green tariffs, or renewable electricity credits/energy attribute certificates.

Sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) have proved to be a standout in a sluggish market for ethical debt, which includes green bonds that companies use to raise money for targeted spending on climate targets. The money raised from SLBs, however, can be used for any corporate purpose. That’s helped make the financial instrument more attractive to companies. SLB issuance reached $110 billion in 2021, up from $10 billion in 2020 — a 1,000% jump, according Bloomberg Intelligence. So far in 2022, more than $50 billion worth of SLBs have been issued.

SLBs have also given new types of companies reasons to set out climate targets. As a private company with more than $15 billion in revenue last year, Chanel shouldn’t be obligated to report sustainability data. However, after the company issued an SLB, it’s required to update investors about its progress each year.

Chanel also reported that its indirect emissions, known as Scope 3, increased by 75% in 2021 relative to the previous year. The company cited a resurgence following the pandemic alongside the decision to start reporting emissions from its e-commerce site and information technology services for the first time. The company is targeting a 10% reduction in Scope 3 emissions, relative to a 2018 baseline, but it’s currently off track with 2021 emissions being higher than 2018 emissions.

The fashion retail sector “is not as advanced on Scope 3 data and target setting due to lack of data within the supply chain,” said Anjuli Pandit, managing director at head of sustainable bonds for EMEA & Americas at HSBC Holdings Plc, who helped structure the bond while she was at BNP Paribas SA. “Chanel’s SLB was as much a message to the market on disclosure as it was a commitment to investors.”

