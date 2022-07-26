(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s exchange is getting a boost from US-listed Chinese companies seeking to change their trading status in Asia with the goal of luring more mainland China investors. The timing is ripe, as initial public offerings have dried up in the financial hub.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is the latest to join the slew of firms making the change to take advantage of Hong Kong’s Stock Connect link with the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The e-commerce giant aims to conclude the move by year-end.

Online entertainment firm BiliBili Inc. is set to finish its conversion from secondary to primary listing in Hong Kong by October, while biotech firm Zai Lab Ltd. made its swap in June.

The high-profile moves may pave the way for more Chinese firms that previously tapped the market in New York to make so-called homecoming listings in Hong Kong, some using “dual-primary status.” Many China-based companies have been seeking a hedge against an eventual delisting in the US due to Beijing’s refusal to comply with some auditing rules.

Chinese companies “are likely using the Hong Kong listing as a relief valve,” said Brian Freitas, an analyst for independent research platform Smartkarma. Even firms that have secondary listings in the Asian hub “could look to convert that to a dual-primary listing before they are forced to do so.”

The switch involving American depositary receipts is garnering investors’ attention during a dead period in Hong Kong’s IPO market. There are no current offerings on tap in the city, after a busy end to the first half.

IPO proceeds are down about 85% in the Asian city this year compared with the same period in 2021, as rising interest rates and geopolitical woes keep potential issuers on the sidelines.

The bourse is likely to see more dual-traded companies shift toward primary listings as they seek inclusion in links with mainland China, Nicolas Aguzin, chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., said in a recent interview.

Electric-vehicle makers XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. debuted in Hong Kong through dual-primary listings over the past year, after separate deals raised a combined $3.8 billion. Consumer-goods retailer Miniso Group Holding Ltd. and software provider Tuya Inc. also debuted this month under dual-primary status. Each tapped Hong Kong’s market less than two years after their offerings in the US.

Companies that currently hold secondary-listing status in Hong Kong, including JD.com Inc. and NetEase Inc., would be required to switch to the primary category if at least 55% of their share trading takes place in the city during the most-recent fiscal year. Although activity in both are currently well below that threshold, they could opt to switch at any point.

While the benefit of conversion to a primary listing in Hong Kong includes access to the Stock Connect program, companies would incur some costs related to additional administration and disclosure and compliance.

Some US-traded Chinese companies decided to list in Hong Kong under a dual-primary status but without selling new shares or raising proceeds -- using a mechanism called listing by way of introduction. Software company OneConnect Financial Technology did so in early July and online-property platform KE Holdings Inc., backed by SoftBank Group Corp., debuted in the HKEX in May using the same path.

“Negotiations between Chinese and US regulators are not going that well,” Freitas said. “This increases the need to find an ‘exit valve’ for a large number of US-listed China names.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.