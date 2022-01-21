(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. and its flight attendants agreed to change the carrier’s onboard food service to maximize the amount of time that passengers keep their face masks on.

Effective Jan. 26, the first three courses of meals in first class will be served at once, rather than separately, on some cross-country flights and routes to Europe, Asia and South America. In coach on those flights, beverages will be offered only with meal service, according to a memo sent to flight attendants Friday.

On domestic trips of 1,500 miles or more, a second beverage service will be made on-request.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants proposed the new standards, which are temporary, to help reduce contact between flight attendants and passengers while travelers face coverings are off. Federal rules meant to limit spread of the new coronavirus require passengers to wear masks during flights unless they are eating or drinking.

