(Bloomberg) -- French Transport Minister Clément Beaune said the blockage of the Channel Tunnel linking Paris and London by striking workers has been lifted and that rail traffic can resume.

Eurostar earlier canceled its remaining Thursday services between France and the UK due to what it called “unexpected strike action by Eurotunnel staff,” disrupting travel between London and continental Europe ahead of the Christmas weekend.

“No train will run this evening to or from London,” the rail operator said on its website, which didn’t indicate any cancelations for Friday as of 7:30 p.m. Paris time.

French Transport Minister Clément Beaune, who earlier called the blockage unacceptable, said “traffic can resume” in a post on social media platform X.

Getlink SE, which operates the tunnel, said in a statement earlier that unions called a strike to demand that the company triple its year-end bonuses to workers. It said they rejected an exceptional €1,000 ($1,098.8) payment.

The action prompted the “complete” interruption of Getlink’s services as well as the closing of terminals in France and the UK.

