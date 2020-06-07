(Bloomberg) --

The head of the company that operates the Channel Tunnel said new U.K. quarantine rules could pose a “serious risk” to the undersea link’s efficiency, ITV reported, citing a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Getlink SE President Jacques Gounon said in the letter that the Home Office’s plans were based on “limited consultation,” only using data from select sources, the television network reported Sunday.

The comments come on the heels of similar criticism from other quarters of the transportation industry. IAG SA’s British Airways said on Friday that it is considering legal action to block the U.K.’s quarantine plan.

The new rules, which include measures to quarantine travelers from abroad, are set to start on Monday. The Channel Tunnel, connecting the U.K. and France in continental Europe, is one of Britain’s most important trade arteries.

