(Bloomberg) -- Short-seller Jim Chanos has switched to a bullish stance on the US gambling industry’s prospects, he told the Financial Times in an interview.

The hedge fund manager, who is best known for his bearish bet against Enron Corp., said he had reassessed his pessimism about online sports betting despite previously shorting DraftKings Inc. in May 2021. He exited his short position in July last year, booking a $10 million profit.

“The betting numbers have continued to be strong in the US, stronger than we thought they’d be,” he told the FT. “The thing that we underestimated — that I think is going to be a benefit for all these companies for a while anyway — is what bad betters the US gamblers are.”

He said he had witnessed growth in riskier forms of betting, in which operators can boost margins, during the 2022-2023 National Football League season.

Such wagers have “really bad-odds bets for [gamblers] . . . so it’s become a better business than we thought it would be and we saw that during last year’s football season and that’s why we covered our short,” he told the paper.

Chanos said last month that he will shut his hedge funds after almost four decades as its business model has come under pressure and interest in fundamental stock pickers have declined.

