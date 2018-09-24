Chants of ‘EPA Go Away’ at Hearing on Trump Tailpipe Standards

(Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen protesters greeted speakers at the kickoff of the first public hearing on the Trump Administration’s proposal to roll back U.S. automotive emission standards.

Holding signs that read “Smog sucks, we need clean cars” and “EPA go away, leave the electric car alone,” the assembled group chanted: “What do we want? Clean cars! When do we want them, now!”

More than 130 individuals had registered to speak at the more than 10-hour hearing in Fresno, California. Several speakers noted that the city is located in one of the most polluted areas of the U.S.

Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed freezing fuel efficiency requirements for autos at 37 miles per gallon in 2020 instead of rising to 47 mpg by 2025 under Obama-era regulations. This would cap emission standards, too.

The agencies will hold similar hearings Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, and on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. They expect to complete their amended rules by early next year.

