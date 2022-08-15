(Bloomberg) -- Chaos erupted at the venue in Kenya’s capital where officials were preparing to announce the outcome of last week’s presidential election, as four of the nation’s seven electoral commissioners held a separate briefing to announce that they didn’t accept the result.

Gunshots rang out as supporters of presidential candidate Raila Odinga stormed the podium where the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission officials were gathered before the results announcement. Foreign diplomats left the center because of security concerns, said two people who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

Kenya’s 2032 eurobonds extended their losses, with the yield rising 34 basis points to 11.78% by 5:55 p.m. in Nairobi.

After armed soldiers secured the area, Deputy President William Ruto took to the stage to await the announcement of the results. Provisional results released by Kenyan media earlier on Monday showed Ruto holding a slight lead over Odinga in the race to become president. Odinga isn’t attending the results announcement.

The four electoral commissioners held a briefing at a hotel in the center of Nairobi to criticize the way the results had been handled.

“We cannot take ownership of the results that are being announced because of the opaque nature with which the results have been handled,” IEBC Vice Chairwoman Juliana Whonge Cherera said in the televised briefing.

