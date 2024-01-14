(Bloomberg) -- Guatemala’s president-elect insisted he will take office on Sunday afternoon even after congress initially refused to swear in lawmakers for the 2024-2028 period.

The new members of the legislature were scheduled to take their oath of office on Sunday morning, but the session was suspended amid an angry dispute over whether members of Bernardo Arevalo’s Semilla movement must be sworn is as independents due to investigations into their party.

Independent lawmakers cannot form part of legislative committees or hold seats on congress’s board of directors.

Infuriated Arevalo supporters clashed with riot police, and demanded that lawmakers inaugurate the new legislature. Some broke through a line of riot police near congress, and disarmed some of them.

Arevalo, who won the election pledging to fight corruption, said on X that the law stipulates that he must take over as president at 4 p.m. local time and that his inaugural ceremony will take place. However, at 4.30, he still hadn’t been sworn in.

Arevalo’s spokesman Haroldo Sanchez told a local TV station that the interruptions in congress cannot affect the presidential inauguration.

“He was elected by the people of Guatemala and he has a mandate,” Sanchez told Guatevision. “The inauguration will take place. It hasn’t been suspended, despite what is happening in congress.”

The US government, the European Union and the Organization of American States all backed Arevalo as he faced down repeated attempts to block him from taking office after his landslide election win.

