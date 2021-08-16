(Bloomberg) -- Desperate scenes played out at Kabul’s international airport on Monday as thousands rushed to exit Afghanistan after Taliban fighters took control of the capital, with Reuters reporting at least five people were killed as they tried to force their way onto planes.

With land borders now under the control of the militant group, the airport is the last remaining exit point and there are fears that option may close soon. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people swarming the tarmac. Afghanistan’s aviation authority asked people not to rush to the airport. That’s even as countries including the U.S. seek to evacuate their diplomats and other nationals.

The panic in Afghanistan’s largest city reflects the Taliban’s rapid territorial advance, returning the fundamentalist group to power two decades after the U.S. military invaded and kicked it out. Criticism is mounting of President Joe Biden, who is following through on his predecessor Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw the remaining U.S. troops stationed there.

Taliban leaders are seeking to portray a moderate stance, with a spokesman telling the Associated Press they want to form an “open, inclusive Islamic government.” At the same time the group is talking about declaring a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” and there are reports it is already curtailing the rights of women. It remains unclear what if any power-sharing arrangements might follow with the remnants of the government of President Ashraf Ghani -- who has fled the country -- or if the Taliban will simply seek to rule in their own right.

All times are local.

Top Taliban leader posts congratulatory video (12:05 p.m.)

Just hours after the militants entered Kabul, a top leader posted a video on Twitter, congratulating his fighters and the nation.

“We have never expected to reach such a victory -- we should show humbleness in front of Allah,” deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in the video. “Now is the time when we will be tested on how we serve and secure our people, and ensure their good life and future to the best of our ability.”

A Taliban official also texted reporters Monday to say the group intends to maintain law and order in Kabul and has even set up helpline numbers for citizens facing any threat.

Kabul airport suspends flights as crowds rush tarmac (10:30 a.m.)

Afghanistan’s civil aviation authority issued a brief statement saying that all flights are temporarily suspended. It also asked citizens to not rush to the airport. But an eyewitness reported huge crowds regardless.

Authorities tried to use a cargo plane to clear the runway and it was barely able to fly above the crowds, Emir Sayit, a passenger on board an Istanbul-bound Turkish Airlines flight said. Apache choppers were also flying low atop the crowds to deter them, Sayit said. Fire trucks had arrived on the scene.

